Ketanji Brown Jackson, Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court appointee is being sworn in today. She will become the first Black woman to sit on the court, and will replace Stephen Breyer to join the current court’s two other liberals, Obama appointees Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.

Ms Brown Jackson’s confirmation was never in serious doubt thanks to the Democrats’ control of both the White House and the Senate, but her hearings nonetheless saw several Republicans on the Judiciary Committee attack her for her supposed radicalism and alleged history of giving unduly lenient sentences to child sex abusers.

She was also obliged to endure questions related to Republicans’ key current social concerns, including the alleged teaching of critical race theory in schools and arguments over the nature of sex and gender.

Nonetheless, she was ultimately confirmed to the court with the support of all 50 Senate Democrats and three Republicans.