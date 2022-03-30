Susan Collins to vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court
The Maine Senator is the first Republican Senator to announce her support for Jackson.
Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine told The New York Times that she would vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.
The Maine Republican who is often considered a moderate met with Ms Jackson twice and said the second meeting inspired enough confidence to vote for her.
““I have decided to support the confirmation of Judge Jackson to be a member of the Supreme Court,” she told Carl Hulse of The Times, saying Ms Jackson would “bending the law to meet a personal preference.”
Ms Collins’s vote comes after multiple Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee repeatedly grilled Ms Jackson about sentences she gave to people convicted of possessing child sex abuse images. But Ms Collins criticised Senators for asking questions outside their jurisdiction.
“In recent years, senators on both sides of the aisle have gotten away from what I perceive to be the appropriate process for evaluating judicial nominees,” she said. “In my view, the role under the Constitution assigned to the Senate is to look at the credentials, experience and qualifications of the nominee. It is not to assess whether a nominee reflects the individual ideology of a senator or would vote exactly as an individual senator would want.”
