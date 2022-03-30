Biden news - live: GOP mocked for hypocrisy on president’s ‘cheat sheet’ as Trump asks Russia for Hunter dirt
Follow our live coverage here of events in Washington and beyond
More than a century after such legislation was first introduced, President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill to make lynching a federal hate crime, condemning the “pure terror to enforce the lie that not everyone belongs in America, not everyone is created equal.”
Meanwhile, as the president refused to back down from saying Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot remain in power, a photo of a list of “tough Putin Q&A talking points” he was carrying at a press conference emerged.
Republicans have mocked Mr Biden for using notes and said it is a sign of “cognitive decline” have been accused of hypocrisy given that Donald Trump also carried notes. The former president has also restoked the right’s obsession with the current president’s son, making the extraordinary request in the midst of a war for Mr Putin to dig up dirt on Hunter Biden’s relationship with Russian oligarchs.
Meanwhile, Mr Biden has unveiled his budget proposal for 2023. It calls for lower federal deficits, more money for law enforcement, and greater funding for education, public health, and housing. Included is a proposal for a minimum tax on the super-rich that could hit Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos to the tune of $50bn and $35bn respectively.
‘Hate never goes away, it only hides’
More than a century after such legislation was first introduced, President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill to make lynching a federal hate crime, condemning the “pure terror to enforce the lie that not everyone belongs in America, not everyone is created equal.”
The president signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act – named after the Black teenager whose murder in 1955 reflected Jim Crow-era violence that galvanised the Civil Rights movement – at a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden surrounded by civil rights advocates and Black legislators.
“From the bullets in the back of Ahmaud Arbery, to countless acts of violence, countless victims both known and unknown … racial hate is not an old problem, it’s a persistent problem,” the president said on 29 March. “Hate never goes away. It only hides, it hides under the rocks. Given just a little bit of oxygen it comes roaring back out, screaming. What stops it is all of us, not a few.”
Alex Woodward reports.
Lynching is now a federal hate crime, after century of attempts
Lynching formally designated a hate crime after 200 legislative attempts over the last century
White House skeptics say Ukraine negotiation mean ‘redeployment and not withdrawal’
White House communications director Kate Bedingfield expressed skepticism over Russia’s announcement that it would scale back military operations near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv during negotiation talks in Turkey.
She says the Biden administration views any movement of Russian forces as a “redeployment and not a withdrawal” and “no one should be fooled by Russia’s announcement.”
“The world should be prepared for a major offensive against other areas of Ukraine,” Ms Bedingfield said. “Everyone should expect that we’re going to continue to see attacks across Ukraine.”
Durbin rails against GOP lawmakers ‘only scoring points on the QAnon website’ in SCOTUS hearing
Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin railed against Republican senators’ questioning of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during last week’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing as parroting QAnon talking points.
Mr Durbin, who also serves as Senate majority whip, made the remarks on Tuesday when discussing Ms Jackson’s confirmation hearing during Democrats’ weekly press conference. He was quick to add that most Republicans conducted themselves properly.
Eric Garcia reports for The Independent from Capitol Hill.
Durbin: Republicans ‘only scoring points on the QAnon website’ with Jackson questions
Senate Judiciary Committee chairman rails against Republicans for their questioning of Ketanji Brown Jackson
White House: ‘No one should be fooled by Russia’s announcement’ on troop movements
The White House says Biden’s remark in Poland this weekend about Putin not being able to remain in power was not raised during the president’s call with Europeans leaders Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz, Mario Draghi, and Boris Johnson.
Communications director Kate Bedingfield says the White House defers to the Ukrainians to discuss the specifics of the negotiations with Russia that are currently underway.
She also echoes the Pentagon’s line on Russia’s troop moves, saying that any movement of Russian forces away from Kyiv is a redeployment, not a withdrawal.
Biden’s tax on super-rich could cost Elon Musk $50bn and Jeff Bezos $35bn
President Joe Biden’s “Billionaire Minimum Income Tax” in the fiscal year 2023’s budget proposal could create bills of $215bn (£164bn) among the country’s top ten billionaires.
The proposal to impose higher taxes on the wealthy was part of the Biden administration’s budget blueprint released on Monday that calls for lower federal deficits, more money for police and greater funding for education, public health and housing.
The proposal “eliminates the inefficient sheltering of income for decades or generations”, the White House said.
Sravasti Dasgupta reports.
Biden’s super rich tax could cost Elon Musk $50bn and Jeff Bezos $35bn
Biden says one-hundredth of 1 per cent of Americans would be subject to tax
In the midst of Russian war in Ukraine, Trump still asking for dirt on Hunter Biden
Five years and eight months after he asked Russia to release damaging information on former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump still hopes Russia is listening even in the midst of its attack on Ukraine.
In an interview with right-wing publication Just the News, Mr Trump said Russian president Vladimir Putin should release information about a Russian widow’s investment into a company Republicans claim is connected to Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s younger and sole surviving son.
Andrew Feinberg reports on the latest in the right’s continuing obsession with Mr Biden.
Trump calls on Putin to release Hunter Biden dirt
Mr Trump has a history of asking foreign leaders for dirt on his political opponents
Readout of Biden’s Ukraine update call with UK, Germany, France, Italy
Per the White House:
Clarence Thomas should resign or be impeached says AOC
Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined the small but growing list of Democratic lawmakers calling for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s resignation on Tuesday as the blowback continues over text messages the justice’s wife sent a top Trump official.
John Bowden reports.
AOC says Clarence Thomas should resign or be impeached over wife’s Jan 6 texts
Idea has seen little support so far from party leaders
Raskin gives fiery speech condemning Trump aides
Rep Jamie Raskin delivered a fiery speech during the 6 January committee’s session on Monday night during which the members voted to hold former Donald Trump aides Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro in contempt.
During the vote, Democratic Congressman Raskin took aim at Mr Navarro’s claim that his communications were covered by “executive privilege”, a principle that Mr Raskin pointed out was “nonsense talk” and has now been “rejected by every court that has looked at it”.
“This is America and there is no executive privilege here for presidents, much less trade advisers, to plot coups and organise insurrections against the people’s government and the people’s constitution and then to cover up the evidence of their crimes,” Mr Raskin said.
Johanna Chisholm reports.
Jamie Raskin delivers fiery speech condemning Trump aides Navarro and Scavino
‘This is America and there is no executive privilege here for presidents’, the congressman says
ICYMI: Trump White House Jan 6 phone records have 7-hour gap
New reporting has revealed that the White House records from 6 January 2021 obtained by the select committee investigating the Capitol riot show a seven-hour gap in Donald Trump’s phone logs – a period of time that spans the all-important hours before, during and after the incident.
According to CBS News and the Washington Post, White House records turned over to the committee by the National Archives and Records Administration do not include any made or received by Mr Trump between the hours of 11:17am and 6:54pm a period which includes the time just before he exhorted supporters gathered at the White House to march to the Capitol, and the hour at which police regained control of the US legislature’s building.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
Trump’s Jan 6 phone records have 7-hour gap spanning riot
Records pose challenge for select committee trying to reconstruct chain of events
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies