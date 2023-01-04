Kevin McCarthy loses historic fourth vote in bid for Speaker of the House

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kevin McCarthy has once again made history by losing his fourth consecutive vote for Speaker of the House.

The latest defeat occurred early Wednesday afternoon after a brief confusion over whether the House would not simply adjourn without taking any votes.

This time, Republican rebels seeking to block Mr McCarthy from becoming speaker rallied behind Rep Byron Donalds, a Florida Republican who has only been in the House of Representatives since 2021. 20 members backed Mr Donalds, meaning that the GOP leader failed to win over even a single one of his colleauges overnight.

In fact, he actually lost one vote, that of Rep Victoria Spartz, who voted “present” rather than supporting him as she did previously. There was no sign of any effect whatsoever from the all-caps endorsement of Mr McCarthy that former President Donald Trump issued on Truth Social hours before the vote began.

The votes appeared poised to continue throughout the day Wednesday, with little sign of meaningful movement in any direction. The only significant change was the movement of rebel votes to Mr Donalds from Jim Jordan, who a day earlier declined to put himself forward as a compromise candidate and voted himself for Mr McCarthy.

The California Republican and previous leader of the GOP caucus remained adamant heading into today’s vote that he would emerge as speaker when the process concluded. But on Wednesday even Republicans were beginning to acknowledge the scope of the disarray that their party finds itself in, calling the process “messy” as it transpired.

“It’s a feature, not a bug,” Rep Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin argued in his speech nominating his ally, Mr McCarthy, for the fourth time.

Democrats, meanwhile, remained unified behind Hakeem Jeffries. The New York congressman came out ahead thanks to the defections of rebel GOP members from Mr McCarthy’s total. Were the other totals to remain unchanged, he would only actually need to pick up five votes himself to become speaker.

Mr Jeffries’s caucus has thus far resisted any attempts by Mr McCarthy’s team to have members vote “present”, which would lower the threshhold needed for his victory. They’ve also yet to come out formally behind any centrist Republican candidate who could win their support over Mr McCarthy, a move discussed by Rep Fred Upton and others on Tuesday as a possible means of freezing out conservatives.

More follows...