House speaker vote – live: Kevin McCarthy called a ‘squatter’ by Matt Gaetz as vote to resume Wednesday
Kevin McCarthy failed to get enough votes to become the next House speaker during three roll calls on Tuesday
Kevin McCarthy continues to face an uphill battle to earn enough votes to become the next House speaker, with last-ditch meetings to win support from key GOP figures appearing to fall flat on both Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Mr McCarthy must get at least 218 votes to be elected speaker, taking over from Democrat Nancy Pelosi after Republicans took control of the lower chamber in the November midterms.
The GOP leader failed to win in three votes on Tuesday. In the second he was nominated by Rep Jim Jordan, who was in turn himself nominated by Rep Matt Gaetz.
All nineteen of the Republicans who voted for candidates other than Mr McCarthy consolidated behind Mr Jordan in ballot two. In the third round, Mr Jordan gained one vote from Mr McCarthy with no one winning a majority.
The House then adjourned for the night with voting expected to resume on Wednesday at midday.
Mr Gaetz twisted the knife in over the dismal day by branding Mr McCarthy a “squatter” in the House speaker’s office – which the congressman had already began moving into prior to the vote.
Lincoln Project revives Liz Truss lettuce challenge to mock McCarthy’s speaker chances
The Lincoln Project has revived one of the most memorable political stunts of 2022 in the first days of the new year — asking whether Rep Kevin McCarthy’s chances of becoming the next Speaker of the House will outlast a head of lettuce.
The lettuce bit began in October of last year when the Daily Star launched a livestream on YouTube showing a framed photograph of then-Prime Minister Liz Truss next to a head of iceburg lettuce and similarly asking whether Ms Truss’ reign as prime minister or the lettuce would last longer.
As Ms Truss’ political difficulties mounted throughout October, the livestream gained in popularity. When Ms Truss ultimately announced her resignation on October 20, the lettuce, which had not yet wilted, was declared victorious over the United Kingdom’s shortest-lived prime minister ever.
Read the full story here:
Lincoln Project revives Liz Truss lettuce challenge to mock Kevin McCarthy
Republican congressman struggling in bid to become next Speaker of the House
Sen Patty Murray second in line for presidency due to GOP dysfunction
The House of Representatives’ failure to elect a speaker after three ballots on Tuesday means two women will, for a time, remain first and second in line for the presidency should disaster befall President Joe Biden.
Andrew Feinberg explains:
House GOP dysfunction leaves Sen Patty Murray second in line for presidency
The Washington senator is the Senate’s President Pro Tempore, a largely ceremonial post that is normally third in the presidential order of succession
Trump peddles conspiracy about Georgia election workers
Former President Donald Trump used his social media platform, Truth Social, to fuel conspiracy theories aimed at a Georgia election worker.
Around midnight on 2 January, Mr Trump fired off a message on Truth Social claiming there were “contradictions” in Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman’s testimony to the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot.
Graig Graziosi has the details.
Trump peddles conspiracy about Georgia election workers
“There is nowhere I feel safe. Nowhere,” the election worker told the January 6 panel
AOC reveals why she was chatting with controversial GOP opponent
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed why she was spotted chatting with the Republican congressman who once posted a cartoon of him killing her, on the House floor during the vote for speaker of the House of Representatives.
In between votes for speaker, Ms Ocasio-Cortez spoke with Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona.
Here's what she told The Independent's Eric Garcia:
AOC reveals why she was chatting with GOP opponent who fantasised about killing her
The progressive Democrat and Representative Paul Gosar were seen talking on the House floor amid the chaotic speaker’s vote
Scattered jeers heard as George Santos casts vote for McCarthy
Newly elected House member George Santos was mocked on the House floor by at least one of his critics on Tuesday as he cast his first-ever vote in Congress for Kevin McCarthy to be elected speaker.
John Bowden has the story.
Scattered jeers heard as George Santos casts first House vote for Kevin McCarthy
New York Republican sat alone on House floor as weight of scandals persists
Matt Gaetz twists knife over Kevin McCarthy’s failed bids: ‘I’d like to report a squatter’
Rep Matt Gaetz has twisted the knife over Kevin McCarthy’s failed attempts to be elected to the role of House speaker, branding the GOP leader a “squatter” in the speaker’s office.
On Tuesday, Mr Gaetz sent a letter to Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton asking how long before Mr McCarthy is “considered a squatter”.
“What is the basis in law, House rule, or precedent to allow someone who has placed second in three successive speaker elections to occupy the Speaker of the House Office? How long will he remain there before he is considered a squatter?” he wrote in the memo to Mr Blanton, who runs the federal agency responsible for operations at the US Capitol.
Mr Gaetz shared the letter on his Twitter page, writing: “I’d like to report a squatter.”
The Florida congressman – who has been under investigation for sex trafficking a minor – is one of the key figures attempting to derail Mr McCarthy’s bid for the speaker role.
Don Jr mocked by Kinzinger for selling Bibles on social media
Outgoing Rep Adam Kinzinger of Illinois took aim at Donald Trump Jr on Monday after the son of former President Donald Trump posted a video of himself on social media last week hawking Bibles.
Abe Asher reports.
Don Jr mocked by Adam Kinzinger for selling Bibles on social media
The outgoing GOP congressman encourages pastors and priests to ‘rise up and call this out’
Outgoing Democratic congressman calls successor George Santos a ‘con man’
Outgoing Congressman Tom Suozzi had harsh words for his successor, Rep-elect George Santos, in an op-ed published on Tuesday coinciding with Mr Santos’s scheduled swearing-in ceremony.
Outgoing Democratic congressman calls successor George Santos a ‘con man’
Newly elected Republican faces backlash over fictions in biography
With a new Senate session beginning, Biden renominates Garcetti and others
The White House will resubmit 85 nominations out of roughly 175 that fell short in the last congressional session as the new Senate gets down to business.
Biden to renominate Garcetti, others as new Senate begins
President Joe Biden will start the new Senate session on Tuesday by resubmitting 85 nominations that fell short last year
ICYMI: Boebert and Gaetz mocked after appearing to get lost in the Capitol
Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert found themselves back in the crosshairs of Twitter trolls this week after video of them taking a wrong turn in the US Capitol spread online.
Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz mocked after appearing to get lost in the Capitol
‘We’re lost!’ Matt Gaetz quips
