Kevin McCarthy continues to face an uphill battle to earn enough votes to become the next House speaker, with last-ditch meetings to win support from key GOP figures appearing to fall flat on both Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Mr McCarthy must get at least 218 votes to be elected speaker, taking over from Democrat Nancy Pelosi after Republicans took control of the lower chamber in the November midterms.

The GOP leader failed to win in three votes on Tuesday. In the second he was nominated by Rep Jim Jordan, who was in turn himself nominated by Rep Matt Gaetz.

All nineteen of the Republicans who voted for candidates other than Mr McCarthy consolidated behind Mr Jordan in ballot two. In the third round, Mr Jordan gained one vote from Mr McCarthy with no one winning a majority.

The House then adjourned for the night with voting expected to resume on Wednesday at midday.

Mr Gaetz twisted the knife in over the dismal day by branding Mr McCarthy a “squatter” in the House speaker’s office – which the congressman had already began moving into prior to the vote.