From confrontations and anger to lawmakers being restrained, here are the highlights from the night a new US House Speaker was elected.

Kevin McCarthy was voted as House of Representatives speaker last night after 15 rounds of voting in four days.

The night saw Mr McCarthy confront Matt Gaetz for withholding his vote in the 14th round before he later changed his mind in a dramatic turn of events - solidifying him as Nancy Pelosi’s successor.

Rep Richard Hudson was filmed restraining Alabama’s Mike Rogers when he confronted Gaetz.

The role is second in the United States presidential line of succession, after the vice president, marking the position as one of the most powerful jobs in US politics.

