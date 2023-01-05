McCarthy delays next vote until Thursday after six humiliating defeats in Speaker bid

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

House lawmakers voted to adjourn for a second day Wednesday evening without selecting a speaker in a historic defeat for Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and a sign of the total lack of unity that has taken over his caucus.

The chamber had adjourned for several hours after three votes transpired throughout the afternoon and each failed to result in the election of a speaker. Conservative opponents of Mr McCarthy showed no signs of relenting in their effort to block his election to the role, while at the same time there was little evidence of any consensus candidate emerging to unify both sides.

The former minority leader’s allies continued an unrelenting barrage of attacks aimed at their conservative colleagues, but appeared no closer to winning any of them over. The House voted by an extremely narrow margin to adjourn until noon on Thursday, though it remains totally unclear if Mr McCarthy will make any progress towards the 218-vote threshold needed to secure the speakership.

Should he assume the title of Speaker of the House, his tenure will still be permanently marred by an astounding six defeats on the House floor — no leading candidate for a party that controls the House has lost on the first speaker’s election ballot in more than 100 years.

