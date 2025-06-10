World’s most followed TikToker Khaby Lame self deports after ICE detention

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Khaby Lame, the most followed person on TikTok, has voluntarily left the United States after being briefly detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week for overstaying the terms of his visa.

Lame, whose real name is Serigne Khabane Lame, is a Senegalese- Italian TikToker known for his deadpan reactions to other videos. His viral videos have earned him a following of more than 162 million.

But on June 6, Lame was detained at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas for violating the terms of his visa, ICE said in a statement.

Lame, 25, had entered the U.S. on April 30 on a temporary visa. While in the country, Lame attended the Met Gala in New York City.

“Lame was granted voluntary departure June 6 and has since departed the U.S.,” an ICE spokesperson said.

open image in gallery Khaby Lame, the world’s most followed TikToker, self deported from the US after overstaying his visa, immigration law enforcement said ( Getty )

It’s unclear if Lame returned to Italy immediately.

As of Tuesday, Lame had posted an Instagram Story of himself in São Paulo, Brazil.

Lame’s experience with immigration enforcement arrives as President Donald Trump directs local, state, and federal law enforcement to assist in carrying-out his long-promised mass deportation agenda.

News of the popular TikToker’s detainment sent ripples across social media, with many of Lame’s followers acknowledging his run-in with immigration law enforcement in his comment section, despite his videos having nothing to do with the incident.

open image in gallery Khaby Lame’s fans have commented on the incident under his videos. ( Getty Images )

“Sad to hear. But laws have to be followed wherever you go. No exceptions. Even if you don't agree with them. In any country, you have to follow THEIR laws, not your beliefs, wants, or desires. Hang in there @khaby00 and make it all legal! You are loved by so many!” One person wrote on an Instagram post from 2023.

“Bro ain’t deported just winning,” one commenter wrote on an unrelated sponsored post.

“Is it true you were captured by ICE?” A person wrote on one of Lame’s Instagram videos.

Lame has not publicly commented on accusations of overstaying his visa.

The interest in Lame’s encounter with ICE arrives as other influencers are using their platform to raise awareness of the lack of due process associated with the Trump administration’s mass deportation raids in Los Angeles and other cities.