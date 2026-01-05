Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump Jr.’s former fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, has broken her silence on her ex’s engagement to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson.

The 56-year-old former prosecutor and Fox News host, who is President Donald Trump’s U.S. Ambassador to Greece, briefly addressed his engagement during an interview with The New York Times published Sunday.

“I’m happy for Don,” Guilfoyle said. “I wish him, of course, all the best.”

It is the first time that she has spoken publicly about Trump Jr., 48, and his new relationship. Guilfoyle and Trump Jr were together for six years, and became engaged in 2020. It is unclear when the couple called it quits, but public speculation surrounding a split ran rife when the president’s son was spotted holding hands with Anderson, 39, in September 2024.

Neither Trump Jr., nor Guilfoyle, has publicly addressed their called-off engagement.

open image in gallery Donald Trump Jr.’s former fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, has broken her silence on her ex’s engagement to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Trump Jr. announced his engagement to Anderson at the White House Christmas party. Soon afterwards, a report claimed that Guilfoyle was not convinced it was the “real deal.”

"Kimberly has a hard time seeing the headlines about their relationship because she doesn’t believe it’s built to last,” a source close to Guilfoyle told People. "She feels Bettina is more interested in the prestige and attention that comes with being connected to the Trump family and doesn’t think she’d be with Don if it weren’t for that.”

The insider also revealed that Guilfoyle had only recently moved out of Trump Jr.’s home.

“As recently as not that long ago, Kimberly and Don still hadn’t completely moved out of each other’s places, and Don still had many of his belongings at Kimberly’s home, including clothes and shoes,” the source said.

open image in gallery Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle were together for six years, including a four-year engagement, before they broke up in 2024 ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Donald Trump Jr. announced his engagement to Bettina Anderson this December ( Getty )

Trump Jr.’s love life has long attracted media attention. He was previously married to model Vanessa Haydon from 2005 to 2018, and the pair share five children.

Guilfoyle was married Gavin Newsom from 2001 to 2006, before he became governor of California. She also spoke about her ex-husband during the Sunday interview, telling the Times he is “one thousand percent” planning to run for president in 2028.

Last October, the California Democrat said his focus was on the midterm elections, but that he wouldn’t rule out a bid for president in 2028.

The former Fox News star has made a splash in Greece, making late-night appearances at high-profile events and nightclubs as a way to build relationships, according to the recent Times article.