Kari Lake has claimed that an Arizona brewery has received death threats after it hosted her book event.

The far-right Republican attended the event at the Firetruck Brewing Company venue in Tucson to promote her book, Unafraid: Just Getting Started.

The pro-Trump politician, who refused to concede in her bid to become governor of Arizona in a race against Democrat Katie Hobbs, also claimed that the venue had been “review bombed” because of the event.

“Apparently, the restaurant got death threats & review bombed the moment the event was announced,” she tweeted with a picture of the crowd.

“Let’s show them that we won’t bow to threats & cancel culture. Give Firetruck Brewing Company your business & your love!”

A “review bomb” is when a company’s online profiles get hit with critical reviews that have nothing to do with their product or services.

“Never go back. The owners holding book signing and rally for liar and Trumpster Kari Lake. One is a criminal other a want to be Trump. Shame on Firetruck,” wrote one Yelp user.

“Hosted an event for crazy lying Kari Lake. I will be boycotting this business,” said one reviewer.

And another added: “Really too bad that this business shows its true colors supporting the hate agenda, wont be stoppin’ by anytime soon, I feel bad for the employees having to put up with this nonsense.”

The company insisted that it was politically neutral and hosted groups of all kinds.

“We are not supporting anybody on either side. We have people that bring their groups to our restaurants all the time. We are inclusive and do not have political affiliations,” they stated.