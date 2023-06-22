Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As far-right congresswomen Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene turn on each other in DC, another feud within the MAGA-sphere has deepened, with former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis claiming failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is "couch-surfing" at Mar-a-Lago.

Ms Ellis shared a story from PEOPLE Magazine citing anonymous sources that claimed Ms Lake is trying to convince Donald Trump to make her his running mate for his 2024 presidential run. Those sources also said that Ms Lake was spending significant time at Mr Trump's Florida resort.

The former Trump attorney shared her thoughts about the alleged developments, comparing the failed Republican candidate to "a bum college dropout."

"She's couch-surfing at her friend's house like a bum college dropout," Ms Ellis wrote on Twitter.

Ms Ellis has been on the outs among Mr Trump's supporters after she made positive comments about the former president's top rival in the Republican primaries, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, according to Newsweek.

Ms Lake's campaign shot back at Ms Ellis's criticism, saying "we see you've entered the 'school girl gossip' part of your meltdown."

Ms Ellis replied, saying "yet, here you are, not denying it and so triggered."

She then asked Ms Lake's campaign "from what wing of the AZ governor's mansion did you tweet this," a dig at the fact that candidate lost her gubernatorial race and her subsequent attempts to have the results overturned.

Sources told PEOPLE that Ms Lake "practically" lived at Mar-a-Lago during its open season.

"Kari Lake is there all the time," the source told the magazine. "There’s a suite there that she practically lives in."

A senior adviser for Ms Lake called the claims "ridiculous" in a statement to PEOPLE.

The Independent has reached out for comment.

"Kari Lake often speaks at events all over the country in support of America First candidates and organizations; and when she does have the honor of being invited to speak at the beautiful Mar-a-Lago, she overnights at Hilton properties in Palm Beach with her loving husband of 25 years," the adviser said in their statement to the magazine.

While Ms Lake is allegedly spending more time at the resort, Mr Trump's wife, Melania, has reportedly been spending less time at Mar-a-Lago. She reportedly tends to keep to herself, according to PEOPLE.