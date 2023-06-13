Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Several notable loyal allies of Donald Trump will be making an appearance in Miami, Florida, to show their support for the former president as he attends his arraignment, including Kari Lake, Laura Loomer and Mike Lindell.

Before Mr Trump is expected at the Wilkie D Ferguson Courthouse at 3pm on 13 June, Trump supporters and allies will protest his federal arraignment.

On social media, far-right online personality Ms Loomer advertised a flyer for a “peaceful” planned protest to support the former president.

“Bring your Trump flags, Trump shirts, Trump hats, Trump signs, bullhorns & your love of President Trump,” the flyer reads.

Alongside Ms Loomer, former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Ms Lake said she would be in attendance.

Ms Lake tweeted: “We’ve got his back because he always has ours.”

Multiple organisations known to be supporters of Mr Trump are expected to show up to the protests. The group Blacks for Trump arrived early on Tuesday to show their support.

The city of Miami is preparing for the increase in people fired up about Mr Trump’s federal indictment.

Miami mayor Francis Suarez said on Monday that the city was enacting plans to “make sure that everyone has a right to peacefully express themselves and exercise their constitutional rights” in “an obviously peaceful manner”.

“We encourage people to be peaceful in demonstrating how they feel. And we’re going to have the adequate forces necessary to ensure that,” Mr Suraez said.

Mr Trump seemingly welcomed supporters to show up outside of the courthouse, posting on Truth Social that he will “see you in Miami on Tuesday”

Mr Trump arrived in Miami on Monday afternoon, one day ahead of his arraignment seemingly without his wife, Melania Trump.

Other Trump allies like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said they would be making an appearance at Mr Trump’s speech that he plans to give at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey on Tuesday evening after his arraignment.