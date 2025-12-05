Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Homeland Security Kristi Noem was met with a furious online response this week after she posted a video in which she wore a sombrero at a Mexican restaurant as wait staff sang her Happy Birthday in Spanish.

In the clip, posted on November 29, staff remove what appears to be a DHS cap from Noem’s head and put a sombrero on the Trump administration official instead. She claps and laughs and eventually says “gracias” to the staff.

While some of Noem’s followers on Facebook left birthday wishes and praise under the video, the secretary’s post was met with anger in other corners of the internet, where commentators saw the gesture as insensitive and deliberately provocative, given Noem’s leadership of a department that has sent fear through Mexican-American and Spanish-speaking communities across the country with its military-style deportation raids.

TikTok user @edwins.rosary said the video was a reminder of why these are “sad times” to be Hispanic in America right now, and that Noem “dislikes everything that has to do with that sombrero and the language they were singing happy birthday” in.

“You know damn well she is trying to send a message,” he said in a response video. “She is making fun of all the situations that are going on right now.”

open image in gallery Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem prompted criticism online for wearing a sombrero during a recent birthday dinner at a Mexican restaurant, where staff sung to her in Spanish ( Kristi Noem / Reddit )

“She is mocking the people she has deported,” X user Suzie Rizzio added. “Why did this restaurant allow her in!”

“I wish they would all face the consequences of the atrocities they have all aided in committing but they won’t bro,” Reddit user Alert-Jellyfish wrote of the clip. “This is America.”

The Independent has contacted the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

Donald Trump and his allies have reserved special ire for Mexican immigrants in the U.S.

open image in gallery Immigration raids have caused fear in numerous Mexican-American communities around the country ( Getty Images )

Trump famously launched his 2016 presidential campaign with a speech saying many Mexican immigrants are “rapists” and “murderers,” and his signature first-term proposal was to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

During the second Trump administration, Homeland Security-affiliated agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection have sent masked agents into Spanish-speaking communities across the country to make deportation arrests.

Critics have accused the administration of using appearance, Spanish language, and certain occupations to carry out what amounts to racial and cultural profiling of Latinos, and numerous U.S. citizens have been swept up in the deportation push.

As The Independent has reported, many areas with large Latino populations have gone quiet or seen reduced business and social activity because residents fear being picked up by one of the administration’s raids.

The administration’s immigration agenda has also prompted fierce protests, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has dismissed those flying Mexican flags at demonstrations as “left-wing radicals” who support “illegal alien invaders.”