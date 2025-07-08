‘Ice Barbie’ Kristi Noem ripped for asking fans to choose a favorite horseback portrait as Texas disaster continues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem asked her social media followers to pick which portrait of her on horseback they prefer, leading some social media users to accuse her of horsing around on Instagram amid a disaster in Texas.

Noem — known online as ‘ICE Barbie’ for her role in the federal government — is now cosplaying as what the Daily Beast described as ‘Cowgirl Barbie’ after she posted her three potential official portraits as South Dakota governor. She served as governor from 2019 to 2025.

“Which one do you like for the official Governor’s portrait to hang in the South Dakota State Capitol?” she posted on Instagram Monday. “Thank you David Uhl!”

The first image features Noem, dressed in a collared white shirt and matching white pants, looking pensively to the side as she poses on horseback. The second shows Noem dramatically riding in full stride in white fringe pants and a gray zip hoodie with a furry hood, her silver earring blown by the breeze. The third captures Noem with her hands crossed atop her dark jeans as her gaze focuses on something off to the side.

Each image captures her long locks flowing under a beige cowboy hat.

open image in gallery Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem asked her social media followers to pick which portrait of her they like the best. They all featured her on horseback and led to complaints of her joking around during the disaster response to Texas flooding. ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery The three portraits all featured Noem on horseback. She is pictured here on a camel during a visit to Bahrain. ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Her Instagram followers vocalized which portrait they liked best of the Homeland Security Secretary in the comments section.

“I like 3 as it exemplifies the powerful and yet contemplative manner of governor. It is as if you’re looking to the future with determination and purpose befitting of the great state of South Dakota,” one user wrote.

“Wow, each one is beautiful, I love #1 for the Governor’s portrait,” one said.

Another opined: “2 captures your pursuit of making America safe again.”

“All are great but I like 2. You are in motion, no dust settling under your feet to save the nation!!” yet another remarked.

Other Instagrammers strayed from the assignment. Rather than participating in the poll, one user asked why there was no dog in the photos, referring to her 14-month wire-haired pointer Cricket, whom she admitted to shooting dead two decades ago in her memoir.

open image in gallery Noem has become known for her outfits and matching the various agencies and workers she visits. ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Another similarly wondered: “Where’s Cricket?”

Others also took Noem’s post as an opportunity to criticize the head of the Department of Homeland Security for posting on Instagram amid the deadly floods that have devastated parts of Texas. Noem visited the disaster-struck state over the weekend. The DHS oversees the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which helps in disaster response.

At the time she posted the photo, dozens had died as a result of the floods; that number has since climbed to more than 100 people.

“70+ dead, many of [them] children…and others still missing AND THIS IS WHAT THE PUPPY SHOOTER IS POSTING RIGHT NOW?” one user asked.

Yet another suggested: “Maybe the one with the flood, and you doing nothing about it.”

Noem has been criticized for “glamorizing” a very serious job.

In March, some social media users blasted her for wearing flashy jewelry as she stood in front of a cell of deported migrants in an El Salvador megaprison.

“Wearing what appears to be a $50k gold Rolex Daytona to film a threat of due-process free rendition to a third-world prison is a really special touch, Secretary,” Patrick Jaicomo, a civil rights litigator, wrote.

open image in gallery Noem has warned camouflage and other outfits as she visits with law enforcement groups are participates in Homeland Security raids. ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

In April, Noem posted a video showing her wielding a gun incorrectly while boasting a baseball cap and tactical gear as she is flanked by two ICE agents.

In response, conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly said: “Just stop trying to glamorize the mission and put yourself in the middle of it as you cosplay ICE agent, which you’re not.”

Meghan McCain also slammed Noem’s appearance in the video, saying on her YouTube show: “I don’t think that it is productive to have a full face of hair and makeup and hair extensions... when you’re doing things like that.” She added: “If I were giving her some advice, I would be like, ‘How about pulling our hair back in a baseball cap and not doing a photo-op?’”