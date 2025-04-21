Kristi Noem’s handbag - including her DHS access badge and $3,000 in cash - stolen from restaurant
Cabinet official’s security badge and more than $3,000 reportedly lost to thief
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem reported that her handbag was stolen over the weekend, including her personal security badge for DHS facilities.
Noem, in charge of a federal agency that oversees America’s border security as well as other sensitive matters including counterterrorism efforts, also lost her apartment keys, more than $3,000 in cash, and a number of blank checks to the thief, according to CNN. A number of less-expensive other personal items were also in the bag at at the time, the network reported Monday.
The Secret Service is reportedly conducting the investigation into the theft. The Independent has reached out for comment.
This is a breaking news report. More to follow...
