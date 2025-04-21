Trump live updates: Hegseth uses Easter egg roll event to blast reports he shared Houthi attack details in second Signal chat
Defense secretary under fire after reports of second Signal chat in which sensitive military information was shared with his family members
Donald Trump is standing behind Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, after reports that he shared details of a March attack on Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis in a message group that included his wife, brother, and personal lawyer.
The revelations that Hegseth used the unclassified messaging system Signal for a second time to share highly sensitive security details come at a delicate moment for him, with senior officials ousted from the Pentagon last week as part of an internal leak investigation into his earlier use of the app.
“The president stands strongly behind Secretary Hegseth, who is doing a phenomenal job leading the Pentagon,” Leavitt told Fox News on Monday. “And this is what happens when the entire Pentagon is working against you and working against the monumental change that you are trying to implement.”
Hegseth shared details of the attack similar to those revealed last month by The Atlantic magazine after its editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, was mistakenly included in a separate chat on the Signal app, Reuters reported on Sunday.
Trump orders flags to half-staff following death of Pope
At the White House Easter Egg Roll, President Donald Trump, flanked by First Lady Melania Trump and the Easter Bunny, says he has signed an executive order to lower the flags to half-staff following the death of Pope Francis.
“He was a good man, he worked hard, and he loved the world,” Trump says.
Pete Hegseth lashes out on X in late-night post amid second Signal scandal
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth lashed out at Democrats on social media, rejecting calls for his resignation after reports emerged accusing him of leaking sensitive national security information in another Signal group chat.
Late Sunday, Hegseth took to X to respond to a post from the Democrats who declared Hegseth “needs to go” after the New York Times reported the top defense official shared information about U.S. military strikes in a group chat with his brother, personal lawyer and wife.
Ariana Baio reports.
Leaked memo reveals plan for huge State Department overhaul
Andrew Feinberg and John Bowden report from Washington, D.C.
A leaked draft of an executive order to reorganize the U.S. State Department reveals plans to slash entire departments and bureaus dealing with the entire continent of Africa, human rights, women’s rights, international religious freedom, and climate change while tightening political control over the foreign service and handing more authority to the White House and political appointees.
The contents of the memorandum, which does not follow the usual structure of executive orders, were first reported by The New York Times and Bloomberg.
The State Department has denied the document’s authenticity, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissing it as a “hoax” in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
But the specifics of the draft document, which was obtained and reviewed by The Independent, track closely with Trump administration efforts to undercut the institutional knowledge and authority of nonpartisan civil servants in other parts of the executive branch as well as the administration’s push to change the conduct of American foreign relations to a more transactional model that prioritizes raw, naked self-interest over traditional values-based diplomacy that works through multilateral alliances.
Pentagon officials say they’ve been ‘slandered’ after being removed from jobs amid leaks probe
Three Pentagon officials, who were removed from their jobs amid an investigation into leaks at the department, now claim they were “slandered.”
Earlier this week, Dan Caldwell, a top adviser to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, was placed on administrative leave for an “an unauthorized disclosure,” a government official previously told Reuters. He and two other officials — Colin Carroll, chief of staff to the deputy defense secretary, and Darin Selnick, deputy chief of staff for the department — were fired on Friday, Politico reported.
Now, the three men say they are “incredibly disappointed by the manner in which our service at the Department of Defense ended,” according to a joint statement posted from Caldwell’s X account.
Kelly Rissman reports.
Watch: White House backs Hegseth
Here’s White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Fox News this morning telling Brian Kilmeade that President Donald Trump stands behind Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
Trump calls Fed chair 'major loser'
As the crowds on the South Lawn await the arrival of the president and first lady for the Easter Egg Roll, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to call Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, “Mr. Too Late, a major loser.” while calling for preemptive cuts in interest rates.
Here’s what he wrote on Truth Social:
“Preemptive Cuts” in Interest Rates are being called for by many. With Energy Costs way down, food prices (including Biden’s egg disaster!) substantially lower, and most other “things” trending down, there is virtually No Inflation. With these costs trending so nicely downward, just what I predicted they would do, there can almost be no inflation, but there can be a SLOWING of the economy unless Mr. Too Late, a major loser, lowers interest rates, NOW. Europe has already “lowered” seven times. Powell has always been “To Late,” except when it came to the Election period when he lowered in order to help Sleepy Joe Biden, later Kamala, get elected. How did that work out?
Can Pete Hegseth keep his job?
The Department of Defense is experiencing a “full-blown meltdown” under Secretary Pete Hegseth’s leadership, according to a recently resigned top Pentagon aide.
Following a month of “total chaos” at the Defense Department, from mass firings to leaked Signal chats featuring top officials within Donald Trump’s administration discussing bombing campaigns in Yemen, “there are very likely more shoes to drop in short order,” according to John Ullyot, who resigned last week as a top Pentagon spokesperson.
Alex Woodward has the latest.
Full story: Hegseth shared Yemen attack details in second Signal chat that included his wife and brother, report says
Defense secretary Pete Hegseth shared details of an upcoming military strike against the Houthi group in Yemen in a second Signal chat, which included his own wife and brother, according to The New York Times.
The paper says details, including flight schedules for the warplanes involved, were shared in the group chat on March 15.
The claims follow shock revelations last month that the upcoming strike was discussed by senior administration figures, including Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz on Signal, a commercial messaging up, instead of using the high-security communications systems available to them.
The story came to light because Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, had accidentally been added to the chat.
Rhian Lubin and Phil Thomas report.
