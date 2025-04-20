Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Defense secretary Pete Hegseth shared details of an upcoming military strike against the Houthi group in Yemen in a second Signal chat, which included his own wife and brother, according to The New York Times.

The paper says details, including flight schedules for the warplanes involved, were shared in the group chat on March 15.

The claims follow shock revelations last month that the upcoming strike was discussed by senior administration figures, including Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz on Signal, a commercial messaging up, instead of using the high-security communications systems available to them.

The story came to light because Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, had accidentally been added to the chat.

Hegseth is said to have included his wife, his brother and his lawyer on the group chat ( REUTERS )

The new reporting claims that Hegseth’s wife Jennifer, a former Fox News producer, was included on a second Signal group chat about the Yemen attack, along with his brother Phil.

Jennifer Hegseth has accompanied her husband on official trips and Phil Hegseth works for the Department of Defense, but it was not clear why either of them might have been included in the planning for the airstrikes.

The New York Times also reports that Pete Hegseth’s lawyer, Tim Parlatore, was included in the group chat. The paper cites four people with knowledge of the chat for its reporting.

A U.S. official declined to comment when approached by the newspaper as to whether Hegseth shared detailed attack plans, but said there was “no national security breach.”

“The truth is that there is an informal group chat that started before confirmation of his closest advisers,” the official told the Times. “Nothing classified was ever discussed on that chat.”

The Independent has contacted the Pentagon for comment.

