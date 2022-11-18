Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump revealed to have tweeted classified image from spy satellite

Mr Trump is currently the subject of a Department of Justice investigation into whether he violated US laws by hoarding more than 100 documents marked as classified

Andrew Feinberg
Friday 18 November 2022 15:14
Comments
<p>President's claim is accompanied by an image of the crash site, with elements of the site labelled, shortly after he was due to attend an intelligence briefing</p>

President's claim is accompanied by an image of the crash site, with elements of the site labelled, shortly after he was due to attend an intelligence briefing

Three years after he disseminated a highly classified satellite photograph depicting the site of a failed Iranian rocket launch, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has formally declassified the image Donald Trump once distributed to his roughly 80 million Twitter followers.

According to NPR, the NGA declassified the image after a “grueling Pentagon-wide review to determine whether the briefing slide it came from could be shared with the public” in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from the radio network.

Just days after Mr Trump tweeted out the image showing the aftermath of an explosion at Iran’s Imam Khomeini Space Center, amateur sleuths determined the high-quality photograph had to have come from a satellite designated USA 224, which the US National Reconnaissance Office launched into space in 2011.

Recommended

According to Marco Langbroek, a satellite tracker in the Netherlands who spoke to NPR at the time, it was believed that USA 224 is one of America’s KH-11 spy satellites.

Mr Trump tweeted out the image with a mocking message directed at Tehran.

"The United States of America was not involved in the catastrophic accident during final launch preparations for the Safir SLV Launch at Semnan Launch Site One in Iran," the then-president wrote at the time. "I wish Iran best wishes and good luck in determining what happened at Site One”.

As a matter of law, a sitting president has the ability to declassify even the most secret classified information, but US defence experts say even presidents have to transmit declassification orders through proper channels.

Mr Trump is currently the subject of a Department of Justice investigation into whether he violated US laws against the unlawful retention of national defence information by hoarding more than 100 documents marked as classified at levels up to top secret at his Palm Beach, Florida residence.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in