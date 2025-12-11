Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and White House border czar Tom Homan barely speak or hold meetings with each other, according to a new Axios report.

The report, which details the frosty relationship between the two high-level officials, comes after a series of media reports suggested President Donald Trump could be looking to replace Noem. The White House has repeatedly denied these reports.

Noem’s allies have blamed the so-called whisper campaign on Homan’s supporters, while the border czar’s allies have denied involvement, Axios reports.

A White House adviser also told Axios the president recently said, unprompted, that Noem is doing a “great job.”

The adviser went on to relay another comment from Trump: "Her and Tom don't get along. But they're doing great." The source noted that the president “kind of likes people competing against each other. He thinks it makes the product better."

open image in gallery Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem barely speaks to her colleague, White House border czar Tom Homan, a new report claims ( Getty Images )

Another Trump adviser told Axios that there’s no indication Noem will be leaving her post.

"He's happy with his Cabinet," the adviser said. "Do I wish Kristi was gone? Absolutely. But that ain't happening. At least, not that he'll tell me."

Sources also told Axios that tensions have risen after Homan scheduled media appearances without consulting the DHS press office. Some of his policy declarations have also caught officials off guard, the outlet reports.

"Tom expected to have more operational control of day to day, and especially on contracts," an agency official told Axios.

open image in gallery White House border czar Tom Homan has sometimes caught officials off guard with his policy announcements, sources told Axios ( AP )

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson praised both Homan and Noem when asked about the details of the Axios report.

“President Trump has assembled the most talented and capable cabinet in American history, which includes Secretary Noem who is doing a great job implementing the President’s agenda and making America safe again,” Jackson told The Independent.

“And the President’s entire immigration enforcement team – which includes Tom Homan and his critical contributions to the border security effort, among other initiatives – is working in lockstep to implement the agenda President Trump was elected to enact.”

Tricia McLaughlin, the DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, also maintained that the president’s officials are aligned.

"There is only one page: the President's page. Everyone's on the same page,” McLaughlin said in a statement to The Independent.

Meanwhile, Noem testified before the House Homeland Security Committee on Thursday morning. There, she faced questions from lawmakers over the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement tactics, as well as threats to the United States.

She also gave a brief update about the recently seized Venezuelan oil tanker, which some said was a dramatic escalation of tension between the U.S. and the South American nation. Noem called it a “successful operation.”