Billionaire candidate for LA mayor claims he’s not white because he’s Italian: ‘Had to make it known he’s spicy white’
Rick Caruso claims to have connection to Latinos, but says it’s his “job is to connect with every community”
Rick Caruso, a billionaire running to be the next mayor of Los Angeles, California, appeared to reject the idea that he’s white because he’s Italian.
During the final debate between Mr Caruso and Representative Karen Bass, both Democrats, journalist Dunia Elvir said that “the next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man”.
The real estate magnate was quick to respond, saying “I’m Italian”.
“Italian-American,” Ms Elvir said.
“That’s Latin, thank you,” Mr Caruso added.
The billionaire went on to say that he felt a connection to the Latino population, but added that “quite frankly, my job is to connect with every community,” according to The Daily Beast.
Writer Nick Pappas tweeted in response to the comments: “Can’t wait for Rick Caruso to claim Columbus was a Latino immigrant.”
“People of Los Angeles - for God’s sake do not vote for Rick Caruso,” TV writer Blair Mowat added. “Karen Bass is by far the more qualified candidate and a woman of great integrity. Caruso is a billionaire developer who only registered as a Democrat in order to win your vote. Do not be fooled!”
“The Super Mario Bros marketing has gotten out of control,” Drew Godinich tweeted.
“‘I’m not white! I’m not white!!’ I continue to insist as I slowly shrink and transform into a packet of macaroni,” Kristian Niemetz added.
“You see how whiteness expands and contracts as it sees fit? We all know Italians are white folks nowadays, but I’m assuming with LA being as diverse as it is, it’s not [to] his advantage to just be white, he had to make it known he’s spicy white! I can’t stand folks,” one Twitter user said.
Gianni Sarra added: “Honestly as a Britalian this is very funny. Italian-American culture just seems so alien to me a lot of the time I know the history of anti-Italian discrimination in the US is an ugly one but so is the tale of how Italians became to be seen as white.”
“Telling, isn’t it, that no-one wants to be ‘white’ anymore,” Andrew Lilico tweeted. “A good thing, since the whole notion of being ‘white’ is meaningless. Much better to think of ‘white’ people as Hispanic, Frankish, Celtic, Saxon, Slavic or whatever.”
