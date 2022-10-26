Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation into a leaked racist audio recording after the three underfire politicians caught in it complained.

LAPD Chief Michael Moore announced that investigators are trying to find who recorded and released the audio that caused council president Nury Martinez to resign in disgrace.

Chief Moore told reporters that the investigation was being run by the Major Crimes Division and that the results would be handed to the “appropriate prosecuting agency” for any criminal charges.

Ms Martinez was caught calling the Black son of a fellow councillor a “monkey” in Spanish during a 2021 meeting with Councilmember Gil Cedillo and Councilmember Kevin de León, who have both refused to resign.

Also in the meeting was Ron Herrera, of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, who has also resigned.

Recommended

“The department has initiated a criminal investigation into the allegation of eavesdropping into the LA Fed meeting involving then-Councilperson Nury Martinez, Councilmember Gil Cedillo and Councilmember Kevin de León and the Fed president Mr Herrera,” Chief Moore said, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Chief Moore was then asked if an investigation had been launched because Ms Martinez, Mr Cedillo, Mr De León and Mr Herrera had asked them to.

“Yes,” he replied. “They approached the department on Friday, this past Friday, and requested that we conduct an investigation into the illegal recording of their private conversation.

“The department immediately dispatched detectives to conduct recorded interviews of the individuals and our investigation will continue as to the facts and circumstances of how the meeting occurred and information from the victims of why they believe the recording was unlawful and also understanding from them the assertion that it was not with their permission.”

Last week LAPD said it was not investigating the incident as no one had made a formal complaint.

The audio, which was posted to Reddit, was taped at the Federation of Labor, which has called it “illegal.”

A spokesperson for Mr De León told the newspaper that he had not requested an investigation.

Under California law, the recording of a conversation without the other person’s consent is illegal, with few exceptions.