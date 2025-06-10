‘He is unhinged, and he’s acting recklessly’: Newsom says two branches of government are already lost to ‘Trumpism’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

California Governor Gavin Newsom tore into President Donald Trump’s “unhinged” response to the protests in Los Angeles and suggested that two branches of government are already “lost to Trumpism.”

Newsom didn’t hold back in an interview Monday, where he accused the president of “acting recklessly” after deploying thousands of military personnel in LA in an attempt to clamp down on protests against the administration’s immigration raids. The governor, who announced Monday he is suing the Trump administration for deploying the National Guard, said that he hoped the courts “are still holding firm.”

“He is unhinged, and he’s acting recklessly, and the threat of the Marines coming in the United States, this is a very serious and sober moment. We are going to stand firm,” Newsom told Politico.

“There’s maybe a second branch of government left in this country. We obviously lost the legislative branch to Trump and Trumpism,” Newsom added. “We pray that the courts are still holding firm.”

open image in gallery California Governor Gavin Newsom hit out at President Donald Trump’s ‘unhinged’ response to the protests in Los Angeles. Newsom suggested that two branches of government are already ‘lost to Trumpism’ and he hoped the courts are ‘holding firm.’ ( Reuters )

The Trump administration has deployed 4,000 National Guard troops to assist 700 Marines in battling the protests against his immigration policies in the city. The protests were sparked by ICE deportation raids looking to arrest people in Los Angeles. They have now continued for several days and resulted in vandalism and cops being hurt. Now, Trump is trying to stop them through military and police force.

Newsom is suing Trump in an effort to stop him from taking control of state National Guard units and using them against protesters.

“It’s just an extraordinary moment,” Newsom told Politico. “I don’t want to overstate it, but these are the words of an authoritarian. Whether he acts on it or not, the chill that creates is real, and it’s a serious moment, very serious.”

The governor said the deployment of the Guard has inflamed the situation. The governor warned that Trump’s memorandum leaves open the possibility of using both National Guard and active duty military to quell other protests nationwide.

open image in gallery The Trump administration has deployed thousands of military personnel in LA in an attempt to clamp down on protests against the administration’s immigration raids. ( AP )

“It will allow him to go into ANY STATE and do the same thing,” Newsom said, adding: “We’re suing him.”

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson hit back at the legal threat, accusing Newsom of “feckless leadership” that made him “directly responsible for the lawless riots and violent attacks on law enforcement in Los Angeles.”

“Instead of filing baseless lawsuits meant to score political points with his left-wing base, Newsom should focus on protecting Americans by restoring law and order to his state,” Jackson added.