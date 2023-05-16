Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lara Trump faced a barrage of examples of her father-in-law getting things wrong after she claimed that “pretty much everything” he has ever said has come true.

Ms Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, appeared on Newsmax on Monday to discuss special prosecutor John Durham’s report criticising the FBI’s handling of the investigation into connections between Russia and the Trump campaign.

“How many times has what he said actually come true? Pretty much everything he ever talked about — and, by the way, he was mocked for saying — have all come true,” Ms Trump said on Newsmax.

Donald Trump claimed before the report was released that Mr Durham was set to reveal the “crime of the century” but the report instead called the actions of the FBI “extremely troublesome”.

The report stated that the FBI shouldn’t have started its full investigation of the alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, but the report didn’t suggest that “wholesale changes” be made to guidelines or policy.

MSNBC legal analyst Barb McQuade tweeted on Tuesday morning: “After four years, review of 1 million documents, 490 interviews, his conclusion is that FBI should have opened a preliminary investigation (PI) instead of a full investigation (FI) in 2016.”

“The only difference between FI and PI is the duration and the authorities that may be used. This is a hairsplitting quibble, and one on which FBI officials routinely disagree,” she added.

Conservative lawyer and Trump critic George Conway tweeted: “My report is in and it concludes that Trump believes he should launch a full insurrection (FI) instead of the preliminary insurrection (PI) he incited in 2021.”

The Washington Post found that Mr Trump made more than 30,000 false or misleading claims during his time in the White House.

Twitter users were quick to mock Ms Trump for her claim about the veracity of Mr Trump’s statements.

Responding to Ms Trump’s claim, journalist Aaron Rupar tweeted that the former president, “said the Continental Army took over airports during the Revolutionary War”.

“So drinking bleach does cure Covid?” Twitter user Mary McKee joked. “He said he was building a border wall in Colorado,” another account holder said.

“Oh, @LaraLeaTrump. He didn’t even finish the wall -- and Mexico didn’t pay for it,” a third added.

“‘Comprehensive healthcare plan in two weeks!’” one Twitter user said.

“Guy can’t even remember when his wife is in the same room, but sure,” another account holder said.

“Not only did he not finish the wall without Mx paying for it, but he had his buddy Steve Bannon stealing from a build the wall fund, then he get caught, and goes to jail - the kicker: Trump pardoned him for stealing from his own base,” one Twitter user added.

“Still waiting for Trump’s investigators to come back with the big evidence from Hawaii on Obama’s birth certificate .. remember that? He said in a couple weeks we were going to see some ‘very interesting things’ .. that was like 6 years ago.. still waiting,” account holder Pancho Johnson wrote.

“We can still inject disinfect into our bodies, right? That cures COVID. And that 51 miles of a flimsy border wall that’s always falling down. But it’s good, he put that Trump plaque on it. Oh, chant, who’s going to pay for the wall? MEXICO!!! We could play this game for days…” Twitter user Cindy Lou added.

“He said he won 2020. Was great seeing him wrong about that,” RJ Swinton tweeted.

The Independent has reached out to Ms Trump and the Trump 2024 campaign for comment.