Lara Trump went after former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for laughing about Donald Trump’s most recent indictment during an appearance on MSNBC.

Ms Clinton, who lost the 2016 election to Mr Trump, appeared on MSNBC on Monday night as the indictment was being revealed.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charged Mr Trump and 18 associates with 41 counts, 13 for the former president, in relation to their attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

Mr Trump has been indicted four times this year for a total of 91 counts. He has rejected all claims of wrongdoing.

Ms Clinton started to laugh as she appeared on Rachel Maddow’s programme on MSNBC on Monday night. She noted her surprise at the circumstances under which they were discussing her former opponent.

“It is hard to believe. I don’t feel any satisfaction, I just feel great profound sadness that we have a former president that has been indicted for so many charges that went right to the heart of whether or not our democracy would survive,” she said.

“He set out to defraud the United States of America and the citizens of our nation,” she added. “He used tactics of harassment and intimidation, he and his allies made threats and went after state officials, local officials responsible for conducting elections.”

Ms Trump appeared on Sean Hannity’s programme on Fox News on Tuesday night, pushing back against Ms Clinton, saying that she came “into that interview with Rachel Maddow laughing”.

“She was laughing about this last night. Let me tell you something, there is nothing funny about this. There is nothing funny about the erosion of our American values, about the erosion of our Constitution, about the weaponisation of our systems,” she claimed, suggesting the prosecution of Mr Trump was similar to what “third-world countries do against political opponents, nothing funny”.

Ms Clinton said on MSNBC that Mr Trump’s indictment was a bad moment for the US and that the only positive was that the “system is working” and “justice is being pursued”.

Mr Trump was highly critical of Ms Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state, which after a lengthy investigation by the FBI led to no prosecution against her.

At Trump rallies, his supporters took to chanting “Lock her up” in reference to Ms Clinton.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September of last year, Ms Clinton commented on the investigation into Mr Trump’s mishandling of classified information, which has now led to Mr Trump being charged with 40 counts by the office of the Special Counsel within the Department of Justice.

“Let the investigation go forward and let’s find the facts,” Ms Clinton said at the time. “Unlike those guys, I’m not saying ‘lock him up.’ I’m saying let’s just find the facts and follow the evidence wherever it goes.”

In Georgia, Mr Trump has been charged with solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, and making false statements and writings.