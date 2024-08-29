Lauren Boebert’s challenger invites her to debate at infamous Beetlejuice theater

Support truly

The Democrat running against Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert challenged her to a debate at the scene of the scandalous Beetlejuice incident.

Trisha Calvarese invited Boebert to a televised debate at the Buell Theatre, the Denver venue where the congresswoman was kicked out during the musical Beetlejuice last September after vaping, singing, taking flash photos and groping her date.

Calvarese released an ad on X on Thursday in the style of the Beetlejuice 2 movie trailer.

The video begins with someone asking: “Is Lauren Boebert vaping?”

Then, the ad shifts into a parody of the cult classic film. “On November 5, your worst nightmare tries to crawl back to Congress. Don’t say her name,” the new ad says. “Boebert. Boebert. Boebert,” newscasters can be heard saying.

Lauren Boeber attends a press conference after attending Donald Trump’s hush money trial in May 2024. Now she is being challenged to debate in the theater where her Beetlejuice scandal unfolded ( REUTERS )

“Congresswoman Boebert, I know you’re new to the district. And you clearly don’t know how to act in a theater — or in Congress. I think I can help. Let’s get together for a debate on TV,” Calvarese says while holding a bag of popcorn in a theater.

After a series of controversies, Boebert switched districts from her seat in Colorado’s third district to its more conservative fourth district where a spot has opened up after Rep. Ken Buck’s retirement.

“I know the last time you were arguing in a theater, it was with workers. And hey, maybe you won’t get kicked out this time. You’re not scared — are you?” the Democrat said with a wink.

On X, Calvarese wrote: “Lauren Boebert as a member of Congress is truly frightening —as is her behavior in theaters. But I’m Trisha Calvarese, and on November 5th, I’m going to become her worst nightmare and defeat her at the polls.”

Boebert has been haunted by the incident for nearly a year.

Trisha Calvarese released a video challenging Boebert to a debate in the theater where the infamous Beetlejuice incident occurred ( Trisha Calvarese for Colorado )

While she initially denied it ever took place, she apologized after damning surveillance footage was released.

In May, she was heckled by protesters chanting “Beetlejuice”when she visited George Washington University’s campus amid pro-Gaza protests.

The following month, during a Republican debate this June, the moderator confronted her over the incident. Boebert said she had already done the “apology tour” and had “owned up to my night out in Denver.”

In the face of scandals, Boebert won the GOP primary in June in the new district.

It’s not immediately clear if the Colorado Republican accepted the invitation. The Independent has reached out to her campaign for comment.