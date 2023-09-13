Lauren Boebert was escorted out of a Denver theatre on Sunday 9 September during a performance of the musical Beetlejuice.

The GOP representative was accused by venue officials and audience members of vaping, recording, using her phone, singing and "causing a disturbance”.

It is alleged in an incident report that the controversial representative was warned about her behaviour at the Buell Theatre following three complaints by other theatregoers.

Her campaign office admitted she was escorted out from the theatre but denied that allegations levelled against her.

Known for her gun rights advocacy, Ms Boebert represents Colorado's third congressional district.