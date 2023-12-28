Lauren Boebert switching Colorado congressional districts to save career

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Republican lawmaker Lauren Boebert has announced she is switching Colorado districts in an attempt to stay in Congress.

Ms Boebert was facing a tough re-election campaign against Democrat Adam Frisch in the 3rd Congressional District and announced on Wednesday night she will now compete in the more GOP-friendly 4th.

The move comes just months after she made national headlines after she and a male companion were kicked out of a performance of Beetlejuice in Denver. Security footage appeared to catch the pair groping each other in the theatre, and she was accused of vaping, talking loudly and using her phone.

“I did not arrive at this decision easily,” Boebert said in a Facebook video.

“A lot of prayer, a lot of tough conversations and a lot of perspective convinced me that this is the best way I can continue to fight for Colorado, for the conservative movement and for my children’s future.”

Ms Boebert has lost the support of senior Republican figures in the western part of the state and has struggled in fundraising, reported The Colorado Sun.

“Personally, this announcement is a fresh start following a pretty difficult year for me and my family,” she added in the video.

Ms Boebert, a 37-year-old mother of four who is also a grandmother, currently lives hundreds of miles away from the district she is seeking to represent.

But she says that she will move to the district in 2024, although it is not required to run for office in the 4th District.

Ms Boebert won the 3rd District by just 546 votes in 2022 but a Republican victory there is more likely if she is not the candidate as it has not elected a Democrat since 2008.

“Republicans will hold the 3rd and I’ll proudly represent the 4th and Republicans will be stronger for it,” Ms Boebert said in her video.