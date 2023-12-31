Best of 2023
Year in review: Our pick of this year’s best Premium features, columns and essays
The war in Ukraine entered its second year and a devastating conflict between Israel and Gaza was unleashed, with no end in sight for either. But there was lightness elsewhere with the big screen Barbenheimer battle — and Elton John’s unforgettable Glastonbury swansong
Sunday 31 December 2023 06:30
