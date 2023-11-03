Armistice Day is no time for a war of civilisations

For more than a century, the Cenotaph in London has been the focus of a national, indeed international, solemn act of commemoration for British and Commonwealth service personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice during two world wars and many other conflicts.

The imposing monument, designed by Edwin Lutyens more than a century ago, has a sombre feel to it, stands notably austere, and is free of any obvious religious symbolism – not least because the sacrifice of men and women of many faiths and none are here honoured.

Sadly, the monument has been attacked a few times by misguided protesters of various kinds in recent years, suffering minor damage. But that is all the more reason to protect it and the values it represents.