The Independent View

Armistice Day is no time for a war of civilisations

Editorial: Despite unhelpful interventions from ministers, next weekend’s Remembrance Day service will be observed in the usual dignified silence – London’s pro-Palestinian protesters are not hell-bent on destruction

Friday 03 November 2023 20:14
<p>Security minister Tom Tugendhat said the weekly pro-Palestine marches in London present a ‘clear and present risk that the Cenotaph and other war memorials could be desecrated’</p>

Security minister Tom Tugendhat said the weekly pro-Palestine marches in London present a ‘clear and present risk that the Cenotaph and other war memorials could be desecrated’

(PA)

For more than a century, the Cenotaph in London has been the focus of a national, indeed international, solemn act of commemoration for British and Commonwealth service personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice during two world wars and many other conflicts.

The imposing monument, designed by Edwin Lutyens more than a century ago, has a sombre feel to it, stands notably austere, and is free of any obvious religious symbolism – not least because the sacrifice of men and women of many faiths and none are here honoured.

Sadly, the monument has been attacked a few times by misguided protesters of various kinds in recent years, suffering minor damage. But that is all the more reason to protect it and the values it represents.

