Bibi on the brink: can Netanyahu survive a growing chorus of disapproval?

It started, as so many stories do, with a late-night, ill-advised tweet.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, took a stunning swipe at his intelligence chiefs in a missive posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. He wrote emphatically that they had never warned him that Hamas was planning a wide-scale attack on 7 October.

It echoed similar claims made to me by members of the Likud party, led by Netanyahu, who have spent years working alongside his team in the government and are stalwart supporters. Several hours before the tweet, one individual eagerly insisted that Netanyahu was only informed by the domestic intelligence agency Shin Bet at 6.30am local time while Hamas’s unprecedented attack was underway. “So what could he possibly do?” the individual asked repeatedly.