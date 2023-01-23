Has Davos outlived its usefulness?

What to do about Davos? There is some reason to think that the great annual World Economic Forum (WEF) shindig in the Alps has served its purpose, and that “Davos Man” – a term that was coined almost two decades ago – is, if not endangered, not quite the force he once was. It’s been well noted that this year there was no sign of Joe Biden, Xi Jinping or Vladimir Putin, and only one serving G7 leader in town (Germany’s Olaf Scholz).

The socialist prime minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, made a mildly dissident speech. The keynote address was given by Ursula von der Leyen, who’s not that difficult to book. Gautam Adani – chair of India’s Adani Group and third-richest person in the world – kicked around the cocktail parties and working lunches.

Glitz was supplied by Idris Elba, Jared Kushner and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. Obviously, Henry Kissinger (via video – he’s nearly 99), Tony Blair and Bill Gates showed up because they always do, and they’re always interesting. For a British audience, there has been some interest in what Boris Johnson is doing there (answer: keeping his profile up and looking vaguely for some nice speaking engagements and the odd light consultancy). Keir Starmer made a speech about Europe.