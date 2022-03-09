Right-wing Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert got herself in a tangle on Fox News on Tuesday when she struggled to draw an analogy between the Biden administration’s policies and a cartoon character.

“I don’t know who’s running the federal government these days,” she said.

“Joe Biden or Prince John, uh…from…uh, Prince John. But they’re taxing us into poverty.”

She seems to have been referring to Prince John, the main villain in the 1973 Disney adaptation of Robin Hood. A smirking lion who robs the poor of money to feed his own greed, he benefits from the support of a snake known as Sir Hiss.

The flubbed reference is being shared widely across social media, where users have been mocking Ms Boebert for stumbling through her argument.

Among those riffing on the clip was Ms Boebert’s Muslim colleague Ilhan Omar, whom she previously compared to a terrorist and described as a member of the “Jihad Squad”.

Ms Boebert has lately been doubling down on her criticisms of Joe Biden even after she attracted outrage for heckling him while he talked about his deceased son at the State of the Union.

Having previously cut an ad in which she claimed to bring a handgun to work at the US Capitol, she has also been slated for tweeting the words “This is 1776” as the 6 January riot got underway in 2021.

After the Fox News segment went semi-viral, she sought to clarify her remarks in a tweet.