Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has announced she has become a grandmother at the age of 36.

Ms Boebert, who has insisted in the past that raising a child is cheaper than paying for birth control, made the announcement while dodging a question about her spat with congressional colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Ms Greene called Ms Boebert a "little b****" on the House floor during a spat. Ms Boebert sat down for an interview with Sean Hannity the next day during which he asked about the feud. That's when Ms Boebert revealed she became a grandmother.

"Sean, I did not put my life on pause and leave my four boys and my now grandson to come here and just get in spats with people," she told the host. "I came here to legislate and to be effective for Coloradans, Coloradans who are suffering from the Democrats’ policy. Marjorie is not my enemy. Joe Biden’s policy, the Democrats, that is my enemy that I am combating right now."

The new grandchild belongs to her 17-year-old son Tyler.

Ms Boebert first announced that her child was having a child in April.

“So I’m going to tell you all for the first time in a public setting, that not only am I a mom of four boys, but come April I will be a gigi to a brand new grandson. And Jason and I are so excited to welcome this new life into our family,” she told the crowd at a Moms for America event.

She told the same crowd that there was “something special” about rural communities because their teen moms did not abort pregnancies as often as urban teenagers did.

Data from the US Centres for Diease Control and Prevention shows that teenage mothers are less likely to finish high school than their childless counterparts.

Ms Boebert is a living example of that statistic; she dropped out of high school in 2004 when she became pregnant. She only finished her GED in 2020 a month before her first primary contest during her congressional race.

“Now my son when I approached him and told him, ‘Tyler, I’m going to be a 36-year-old grandmother.’ He said, ‘well didn’t you make granny a 36-year-old granny,’” Ms Boebert said during the Moms for America event. “I said, ‘Yes, I did.’ He said, ‘Well then it’s hereditary.’”

She told the audience that she was proud of her son’s partner for not seeking an abortion.