Representative Lauren Boebert attracted plenty of attention in the House of Representatives, after requesting that SpeakerNancy Pelosi look at her while she was speaking.

During a House session, Ms Boebert, who represents Colorado’s 3rd District, stood to speak and address her peers. While in the middle of a dogmatic speech about the “border crisis” and the number of illegal immigrants coming into the US via Mexico, she paused to directly address Speaker Pelosi.

“They said that they used to work all day and go home feeling like they had accomplished something. But since [President] Biden took office, that’s no longer the case,” Rep Boebert said of the border crisis, before going onto urger Ms Pelosi to “lift your head and pay attention” to what’s being said on the House floor.

“Maybe that’s too much trouble to ask of you, Madam Speaker. But we are here talking about real issues that are impacting America and you still continue to sit and ignore what I’m saying,” Ms Boebert added.

“I think that’s very reflective of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle who have ignored what’s going on at the southern border, who have ignored the children who are being trafficked by cartels, who have smuggled in enough fentanyl to kill every American at least seven times over.”

Ms Boebert told Ms Pelosi these issues should “concern” her, before urging the country to implement policies to secure the southern border and “allow our border patrol agents to do their job”.

Ms Boebert concluded: “Madam Speaker, let the record show that you still have not glanced up one time to acknowledge this humanitarian crisis that is taking place in our country.”

The issue of migrants crossing the Mexican border into the US has been weaponised by the GOP as a way to critique President Joe Biden’s wider domestic policies.

On his very first day in office, Mr Biden signed an executive order which all but ended federal building efforts of former President Donald Trump’s wall across the Southern border. Further to this, President Biden has also scrapped a number of draconian Trump-era immigration policies in favour of a more humane process.

Neverthless, some critics have argued that he should go further in repealling strict immigration policies, as just recently it was revealed that some Venezuelan citizens who entered the US from Mexico have since been deported to Colombia under a new programme.