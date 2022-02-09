Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert appeared to liken herself to Jesus during an appearance on former GOP Arkansas Governor and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee’sNewsmax programme.

“I believe as a Christian, that frustration we feel on the inside of us sometimes is really just God’s motivation to send us to where we need to be part of the solution, and it led me here.” Ms Boebert said.

Mr Huckabee said he was impressed by Ms Boebert’s willingness and ability to “speak openly about your faith and how it defines you”.

“It’s clear that you’re not timid and you’re not afraid to let people know that you are a Christian believer and that that’s what gives you your core values and your core strength,” he added.

“Do you find that people just want you to ‘tone it down a little bit, Congresswoman’ ... do you hear that?” Mr Huckabee asked.

“You know, I think people would love it if I would tone it down. But, you know, we had our Lord Jesus certainly didn’t tone it down for anyone,” Ms Boebert replied. “We had the Apostles who carried this message of the gospel and even the leaders in their days, they said, you know, it’s fine, you can pray but just don’t do it in the name of Jesus.”

“Now, here we are in another cycle of cancel culture, but this is nothing new. Cancel culture has been around since the beginning of time,” she claimed. “Cain cancelled Abel. “We had Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego that were thrown into the fiery furnace.”

“King Nebuchadnezzar wanted to cancel them but there stood another in the midst of them and he was as of the son of God,” she said. “And then they tried to cancel Jesus, but you can’t cancel God.”

“We right now are charged to be bold in this time and God has given us a spirit of power and might and a well-disciplined mind and not a spirit of timidity,” she said. “So I say get out there and be bold.”