Lauren Boebert argues people should have to wait until age 21 to come out as LGBT+

Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert has suggested an age limit of 21 before people be allowed to make “life-altering decisions about their sexuality and identity”.

“We require people to be 21 to purchase [alcoholic] beverages, and 21 to purchase tobacco products,” Ms Boebert tweeted on Friday.

“Why is it so unreasonable to require people to reach a certain level of maturity before making life-altering decisions about their sexuality and identity?” she added.

“So, no one can be straight until they’re 21? You are an idiot,” one Twitter user responded.

Ms Boebert has filed anti-transgender legislation. Last year, she proposed a motion “to prohibit the use of federal funds for gender transition in minors”.

She also led 22 other members of the House Republicans in pushing a bill that would recognise Sarasota, Florida swimmer Emma Weyant as the NCAA swimming champion instead of Lia Thomas, the transgender woman who finished first.

The proposed resolution states that it will be “recognizing and honoring Emma Weyant as the rightful winner of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s 500-Yard Freestyle”.

The resolution states that her “first-place medal was stolen from her by a man competing in women’s swimming”.

Another Twitter user responded to Ms Boebert’s tweet, saying that “kids are going to see gay parents before they get to third grade. You are living in fantasy land if you think your kid won’t encounter a gay person at a young age. Teach them young so they will accept and tolerate those different [than] themselves”.

“What none of the replies seem to address here is that Bobo is comparing [people’s] gender identity, their view of themselves and their self worth, to a six-pack of Bud and a pack of Camels. What the f**k is wrong with her?” another said.