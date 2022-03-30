GOP leader McCarthy says Madison Cawthorn ‘lost my trust’ over ‘orgies’ and ‘cocaine’ claims
Republican leader tears into freshman congressman in scathing statement
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy did not hold anything back as he publicly excoriated one of his own fellow Republicans on Wednesday for comments the freshman congressman made about drug use and sexual deviancy was rife on Capitol Hill.
Mr McCarthy and minority whip Steve Scalise met with Mr Cawthorn briefly on Wednesday, and a flushed Cawthorn refused to answer questions from reporters as he emerged with an aide in the minutes after the conversation.
The House Republican leader was less reserved in his own comments about the situation, and spoke to reporters afterwards.
“He's lost my trust is gonna have to earn it back. And I laid out everything that I find is unbecoming,” Mr McCarthy told reporters, according to Axios, before noting that the 26-year-old Republican from North Carolina had changed his story when confronted by the two members of leadershiop.
“This is unacceptable. There's no evidence to this. He changes what he [says] and that's not becoming of a Congressman...He did not tell the truth,” said Mr McCarthy.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies