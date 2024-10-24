Lauren Boebert claims Morning Joe host’s rhetoric is ‘getting Republicans shot’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Far-right lawmaker Lauren Boebert has claimed that a MSNBC journalist is using rhetoric that “is getting Republicans shot.”

Representative Boebert of Colorado posted a clip of ‘Morning Joe’ host Mika Brzezinski telling viewers that Donald Trump is “killing” women over his stance on reproductive rights.

“This is the future that we’re looking at in the next Trump term, if there is one,” Brzezinski said in the clip. “But this is what voters know right now, that he is killing us, talking about us women, he is killing us…He is putting our reproductive health at risk, and some women have died already because of this.”

Boebert responded on X, stating that Trump “is not killing women” and that Brzezinski’s “rhetoric is the stuff that is getting Republicans shot.”

Since the fall of Roe v Wade, the Supreme Court decision that guaranteed nationwide abortion access, pregnant people have faced significant barriers to reproductive healthcare which can have life-altering, and at times life-threatening, consequences.

By creating a conservative majority on the Supreme Court during his presidency, Trump made Dobbs v Jackson — the decision that overturned Roe v Wade — possible.

Boebert isn’t the first Republican to blame Democratic rhetoric or Kamala Harris for threats against former president Donald Trump and others.

On Wednesday, Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that Kamala Harris was going to get Trump “killed” after the vice president addressed reports that he wanted “the kind of generals [Adolf] Hitler had.”

The Georgia congresswoman described Harris as a “desperate, dangerous” liar, in response to a statement she made about her Republican rival on Wednesday.

“Donald Trump said that because he does not want a military that is loyal to the United States Constitution,” Harris said. “He wants a military that is loyal to him. He wants a military who will be loyal to him, personally, one that will obey his orders even when he tells them to break the law or abandon their oath to the Constitution of the United States.”

Trump himself has even blamed Harris, saying her “rhetoric” incited violence against him.

In July, Thomas Crooks opened fire at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, killing one attendee and shooting the former president in the ear.

Then, in September, Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested after federal officials said he aimed a gun through the bushes at Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, while the former president was golfing.