Lauren Boebert has referred to Ilhan Omar as the “jihad squad member from Minnesota” during a House debate on Wednesday.

Ms Boebert faced intense criticism on social media for the inflammatory comment during a debate over whether Paul Gosar should be censured for posting an anime clip depicting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes being killed.

Boebert labels Ilhan Omar a member of "the Jihad squad" and smears her with unfounded conspiracy theories pic.twitter.com/lhOIPJRlgG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 17, 2021

Ms Boebert also spread an unfounded smear that Ms Omar had paid $1million in campaign funds to “her husband, and not her brother-husband but the other one”.

“While she’s insulting her colleagues and blowing racist dogwhistles, folks in her district are struggling to get by,” wrote Donald Valdez, a Democrat who is running to unseat Ms Boebert from her Colorado Congressional district.

“This is racist and disgusting,” wrote another person on Twitter.

“Just vile s***,” Huffington Post reporter Christopher Mathias said.

