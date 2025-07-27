Lauren Boebert’s son charged with child abuse in incident she described as a ‘miscommunication’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s son has been charged with child abuse following an incident involving her grandson that she described as a “miscommunication.”

Tyler Boebert, 20, the eldest son of the MAGA congresswoman, was cited for criminal negligence where no death or injury occurred, which is a misdemeanor, for the July 11 incident, according to Windsor Police Department records obtained by Denver Westword.

Authorities have not yet shared details about the incident, which the 38-year-old congresswoman brushed off as “a miscommunication on monitoring my young grandson that recently led to him getting out of the house.”

In a statement, the congresswoman described her son’s legal trouble as a “one-time incident,” noting there was “no injury or physical abuse involved.”

Child Protective Services met with the family, the congresswoman added.

open image in gallery Rep. Lauren Boebert’s son, Tyler, has been charged with child abuse following an incident involving the congresswoman’s grandson, according to a report. ( Getty Images )

It’s not the first run-in with the law for the congresswoman’s 20-year-old son, whose girlfriend became pregnant with his child when he was just 17 years old.

In September of 2022, Tyler Boebert flipped his father’s SUV into a creek, leaving the person in his passenger seat with multiple concussions and a severely lacerated hand.

He was ticketed for careless driving. The case was eventually dropped down to a “defective vehicle for headlights” ticket under a plea deal.

Then, in January 2024, he called the police to report that his father, Jayson, was assaulting him, leading to his arrest. During the incident, Jayson allegedly “pushed Tyler to the ground and pushed his thumb into his mouth,” according to the arrest affidavit.

A month later, Tyler was slapped with more than a dozen felony charges for a series of thefts from vehicles – and for using stolen credit cards at local gas stations.

open image in gallery Tyler Boebert photographed following his February 2024 arrest for vehicle trespassing and property theft. ( Rifle Police Department )

Tyler Boebert pleaded guilty last October to a single charge of attempting to commit identity theft and was given a two-year deferred judgment, allowing his felony to be cleared from his record after completing his 24-month probation term.

He was required to complete 80 hours of community service and was banned from using controlled substances. It was not immediately clear whether the most recent citation would be a breach of his probation.

He is due in Weld County Court on September 8.

Lauren Boebert did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.