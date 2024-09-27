Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Lauren Boebert accused a journalist of “bias” and being “partisan” for stating climate change and warming temperatures will impact the water supply in her home state.

The Colorado Republican butted heads with a journalist from Colorado Public Radio, saying she was “extremely disappointed in the bias” of the interview, which covered inflation, immigration and climate change.

Boebert, who is running for re-election in the 4th Congressional District in Colorado, told reporter Ryan Warner: “I’m extremely disappointed in the bias of your questions already. It’s very unfortunate that we are having this time together to communicate policy and every one of your questions is so far skewed and is so partisan.”

Warner had asked Boebert what she believes a representative’s role is when it comes to preserving Colorado’s water needs “in the face of climate change.”

“Wow,” Boebert replied. “There’s certainly a reason I don’t listen to CPR news, and this is…”

Lauren Boebert accused the journalist of asking ‘partisan’ questions ( AFP via Getty Images )

Warner, taken aback, asked: “Wait, because I said climate change?”

Water supplies and climate change are inextricably linked. But Boebert said Warner’s question “slipped in” something that is “partisan” and “not even fact-based.”

“No, I’m going to stop here and say it is...” Warner replied. “I’m sorry. I’m sorry, Congresswoman. It is not a partisan statement, to say that warming temperatures...”

He was then cut off by Boebert.

When the interview turned to economics, the reporter pointed out how inflation was beginning to ease. “Are we having a debate or an interview? I’m just checking,” the congresswoman snapped. “You’re going to fact check me during the interview?

“That’s exactly right, and inflation is easing,” Warner replied.

“Okay, this is adorable,” Boebert said. “Go to your local King Soopers or your City Market and ask the shoppers if inflation is down when they’re buying one dozen eggs for $7, $10, when they’re trying to purchase steaks for their family and have to put it down because the price tag is so high.”

Earlier this week, Boebert was involved in another clash in which she sparred on the House floor with California Representative Katie Porter over the sale of Christmas trees from federal land.

“It’s so sad to hear my colleagues on the other side of the aisle hate Christmas,” Boebert dryly said Tuesday.

Her comment, which led to laughter from audience members in the chamber, was part of the debate over her proposed amendment to the Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Program — which seeks to reduce wildfire risk and restore landscapes through collaboration between the public and the government.