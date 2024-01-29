Lauren Boebert suffers embarrassing finish in poll of new Colorado district

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert finished in fifth place, according to a straw poll — a devastating showing after the Republican switched to run in a new district.

Last week, Ms Boebert competed against eight other Republicans in a congressional primary debate in Fort Lupton, Colorado, in which she garnered just 10 per cent of the straw poll vote, landing in fifth place, according to Colorado Politics.

Ms Boebert earned 12 out of the 117 votes cast in the straw poll, the outlet reported.

Last year, the Colorado lawmaker announced she was switching from the 3rd Congressional District, where she has served since 2021, to the 4th Congressional District. She narrowly won the 2022 election in her district against Democrat Adam Frisch.

Many in politics had something to say about Ms Boebert’s recent straw poll showing.

Texas Democratic Rep Jasmine Crockett remarked early on Monday morning, “Before I go to bed, I thought it would only be fitting to send ‘thoughts & prayers’ to my colleague, Lauren Boebert. It’s my understanding that she placed 5th in her first straw poll of the election cycle.”

She continued, “Now how many of y’all think BoBo gonna try to convince us that polls don’t matter… of course unless they are trash for Biden & great for Trump!”

The X account Republicans Against Trump wrote, “Lauren Boebert finishes 5th in a straw poll at the first GOP primary debate in her new district. She received just 10% of the vote from the Republicans who participated in the survey at the debate.” The account added, “She’s finished.”

Ms Boebert has garnered headlines in recent weeks. Her ex-husband faces two sets of charges after separate domestic incidents, including one in which he and the congresswoman allegedly engaged in a physical altercation. Ms Boebert was not charged in the incident.

Her office told The Independent that the situation with her husband is part of why she’s switching districts: “This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I’m moving. I didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options.”

In September, Ms Boebert was removed from a live-action musical stage version of Beetlejuice in Denver after audience members complained about behaviour during the show, including allegedly vaping near a pregnant woman, talking too loudly, taking flash photographs, and inappropriately groping her date.