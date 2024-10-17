Lauren Boebert’s opponent has outraised her by five times in third quarter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Lauren Boebert’s Democratic rival in her congressional reelection bid has reportedly raised five times more cash in the third fundraising quarter.

The campaign for Trisha Calvarese, who is hoping to deny the Republican firebrand a third term in Congress, plans to file their official totals on Tuesday.

Calvarese plans to declare bringing in more than $2.68 million from July through September, compared to roughly $532,000 raised by Boebert, according to figures shared by her campaign with The Independent.

However, despite the large disparity being reported, Calvarese – who is a first-time candidate – is still seen by some as the underdog in the 4th Congressional District. Boebert is rated as a “solid Republican” by forecasters including the Cook Political Report.

Colorado’s 4th Congressional District has not elected a Democratic candidate since 2008.

Trisha Calvarese previously released video challenging Boebert to a debate in the theater where the infamous Beetlejuice incident occurred last September ( Trisha Calvarese for Colorado )

Calvarese headed into October with more than $1.3 million in the bank, while Boebert had about $548,000 at the end of the third quarter.

Calvarese secured the nomination in the June primary, taking over from Ken Buck, and giving her the chance to pitch herself to small-dollar donors nationwide as the candidate taking on Boebert.

During that quarter, per Colorado Politics, Calvarese’s campaign received more than 142,000 contributions from 63,000 unique donors, for an average of $19 per donation, according to her campaign.

The Independent has reached out to the Boebert campaign which has not released the amounts it plans to report on Tuesday.

In a statement shared with The Independent, Calvarese said: “It’s humbling and an honor that tens of thousands of people have invested in our campaign and that we have the momentum to win.

"Rep. Lauren Boebert’s disrespect of veterans, failure to do anything to lower prices, violation of individual freedoms and willingness to give up America’s competitive edge has galvanized an outpouring of support from across Colorado.

Despite raising less money Boebert is rated as a ‘solid Republican’ by forecasters including the Cook Political Report ( AFP via Getty Images )

"People want someone who is going to fight for them, their families and the towns they love. That’s what we’re offering and why folks from all parties are joining our movement.”

A spokesman for Boebert’s campaign declined to comment on the fundraising numbers.

The two are going head-to-head Boebert switched districts from her seat in Colorado’s 3rd District after a series of controversies, including, her infamous Beetlejuice theater incident.

Calvarese later invited Boebert to a televised debate at the Buell Theatre, the Denver venue where the congresswoman was kicked out during the musical Beetlejuice last September after vaping, singing, taking flash photos and groping her date.