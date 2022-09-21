NY AG files $250 mil lawsuit against Trump and three of his children
New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued Donald Trump and his business empire and its senior management following a three-year civil investigation into allegations of fraud.
The complaint alleges that the former president with assistance from his children Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump Jr falsely inflated the value of his net worth by billions of dollars in an effort to gain tax benefits and obtain other benefits from insurers and financial institutions.
Ms James alleges that the Trump Organization and its representatives made more than 200 false and misleading evaluations of its assets over a 10-year period from 2011 to 2021.
The lawsuit seeks to permanently bar the Trumps from holding any offices with businesses in the state.
More follows ...
