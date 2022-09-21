Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump could be barred from doing bussiness in the city and state of New York under a new lawsuit filed by top prosecutors accusing him and his adult children of fraud.

In what would be one of the most devastating blows incurrred yet by the former president and his businessses empire during its long and twisting history, New York Attorney General Letitia James said it was clear Mr Trump and his adult children had knowingly engaged in fraudulent actcicity to mislead people about the value of his business holdings.

More follows....