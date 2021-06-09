Lincoln Project lambasts Michael Flynn with new advert

The Lincoln Project has released a new video lambasting former national security adviser Michael Flynn for his comments that a Myanmar-like military coup “should happen” in the US.

The conservative anti-Trump political action committee released the new advert on Wednesday during which the group says “America has crossed a line”.

“The Republican party believes in ending the American experiment, led by a man obsessed with power and money who will say and do anything to seize control again,” the advert says.

The video cuts to clips of the 6 January riots where pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a bid to prevent the certification of the 2020 election result and then incorporates footage of Donald Trump.

The voiceover continues: “His followers don’t just disagree with us, they’ve got something worse in mind. We know what national populism and authoritarianism lead to. Every time.”

The advert comes after Mr Flynn, who served as national security adviser during the Trump administration, was asked last month “why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here?”

Mr Flynn, who has retired from his position within the military, said: “No reason. I mean, it should happen here.”

In a press release regarding the new advert, the Lincoln Project said "Flynn’s comments were the “latest example of the Republican Party’s willingness to betray our democracy in favor of Donald Trump’s ego,” according to Raw Story.

“This newest indication that a line has been crossed is but another reason The Lincoln Project remains committed to the fight ahead and committed to seeing an end to Trumpism,” Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson said.

Mr Flynn faced severe backlash following the comments, in particular from former US Army generals, with retired General Barry McCaffrey calling his rhetoric “dangerous” and “harmful” to the US.

However, CNN reported that a post from an account on Parler used by Mr Flynn claimed that his words had been misconstrued.

"Let me be VERY CLEAR – There is NO reason whatsoever for any coup in America, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort," the message reportedly said.

The military seized control of Myanmar this year after an opposition party secured a landslide victory in the general election. The army had backed the losing party who had called for a recount of ballots at the election and alleged widespread fraud.

Some extreme followers of Mr Trump hoped he would mobilise the military in a similar way to remain in power.