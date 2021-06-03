The US Army has confirmed it will not investigate former national security adviser Michael Flynn after he said that a coup similar to what has happened in Myanmar “should happen” in the US.

On Wednesday, an Army spokesperson told CNN that they were aware of the comments made on 30 May and 1 June.

“The Army is not investigating these statements further at this time," the spokesperson told the broadcaster in a statement. The Independent has contacted the Department of Defense for further comment.

The former Donald Trump advisor has faced widespread backlash after he made the controversial comment during an appearance in Dallas, Texas, at a QAnon conference.

“I want to know why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here?,” a person from the audience asks Mr Flynn, to which he replies: “No reason. I mean, it should happen here.”

Mr Flynn acted as National Security Adviser during the Trump administration but is now retired from his position within the military.

CNN reports that the response from the Army and their decision not to act follows typical protocol in situations involving the conduct of retired service members who are out of uniform.

During his time in office, Mr Flynn has been accused of, and previously pleaded guilty to, lying to the FBI about his communications with the former Russian Ambassador to the US.

The 62-year-old was engaged in a lengthy legal battle regarding the accusations before being pardoned by Mr Trump during his final months in office last year.

He was the highest-ranking official implicated during the Mueller inquiry and arguably the most recognisable face surrounding the investigation.

A number of former generals reacted furiously in the wake of Mr Flynn’s comments with retired General Barry McCaffrey calling his rhetoric “dangerous” and “harmful” to the US.

However, CNN reported that a post from an account on Parler used by Mr Flynn claimed that his words had been misconstrued.

"Let me be VERY CLEAR - There is NO reason whatsoever for any coup in America, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort," the message reportedly said.

The military seized control of In Myanmar this year after an opposition party secured a landslide victory in the general election. The army had backed the losing party who had called for a recount of ballots at the election and alleged widespread fraud.

Some extreme followers of Mr Trump, including QAnon supporters, were holding on to the idea that the former president would seize the White House from Joe Biden even past Inauguration Day. Other supporters hoped he would mobilise the military to prevent the certification of the results.

QAnon is a vast conspiracy run by a mysterious 4chan user named Q that largely rests on the belief that the president is secretly working to save the world from a satanic cult of paedophiles and cannibals.

Mr Flynn has become idolised by the movement since his departure from the White House.