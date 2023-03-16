Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell now says that his company is doing just fine despite his previous complaints of “political pressure” supposedly hurting business.

Mr Lindell made the pronouncement on Wednesday in a comment to The Daily Beast, prompted by the news outlet in response to remarks he had made a day earlier on the “War Room” podcast hosted by Steve Bannon.

Mr Bannon, like Mr Lindell, remains tied up in legal challenges thanks to his involvement in pro-Trump ventures. He is currently charged with six criminal counts including money laundering and conspiracy. Mr Lindell had complained to Mr Bannon on Wednesday about the growing cost of the legal battle he is waging against two voting maching companies, Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems, for conspiracies he spread about the two companies and their products after the 2020 election.

“The [voting] machine companies continue to sue us for billions of dollars, and we had to borrow almost $10 million at MyPillow,” he declared on Wednesday.

A few hours later, he was singing a much different tune when contacted by reporters for a mainstream media outlet.

“I invented MyPillow2.0 and it is doing great!” he claimed to the Beast’s reporters.

The lawsuits filed by Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic are proving to be costly and determined efforts that have begun to take a serious toll on their various targets. Dominion’s lawsuit against Fox in particular is inflicting an unknown monetary cost while simultaneously leading to explosive and damning revelations about the network’s bosses and pro-Trump opinion hosts.

Tucker Carlson, the network’s primetime pro-Trump star, has even been revealed to have texted about his hatred for the former president and desire for the GOP to be rid of him; in public, however, Mr Carlson has played the part of dutiful loyalist and even appeared alongside Mr Trump at the latter’s LIV golf tournament.

Mr Lindell ranted against mainstream outlets like Mr Carlson’s Fox News when approached by The Independent at the recent CPAC 2023 convention in Washington DC.

“Once Smartmatic sued Fox News on February 4 of 2021, all the other media, conservative media, that would be Newsmax, Salem media, Fox News … none of them talk about things that matter,” Mr Lindell complained, referring to the supposed need to “get rid of the electronic voting machines”.

“Here’s what it would be similar to,” Mr Lindell went on. “Let’s say I’m a weather channel. And I got orders in front of me: don’t talk about hurricanes or tornadoes. That’s what Fox News, that’s what Newsmax says.”