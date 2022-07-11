A judge in Georgia has ordered US Senator Lindsey Graham to testify in front of a grand jury as part of an investigation into Donald Trump’s attempts to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election by pressing Georgia officials to manipulate the results.

On 11 July, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ordered that the Republican senator from South Carolina must testify on 2 August as a “necessary and material witness” to the grand jury probe.

Attorneys for the senator previously told The Independent that he will not comply with a grand jury subpoena, claiming that Fulton County investigators told him he is “simply a witness” and “neither a subject nor target of the investigation” and dismissed the probe as “all politics” and a “fishing expedition”.

The attorneys also accused Fulton County DA Fani Willis “working in concert with the January 6 Committee in Washington”, a parallel investigation into the events surrounding the attack on the US Capitol, fueled by Mr Trump’s baseless election fraud narrative.

“Any information from an interview or deposition with Senator Graham would immediately be shared with the January 6 Committee,” his attorneys claimed.

Mr Graham has been asked to testify following two phone calls he made in November 2020 to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which he asked Mr Raffensperger to reexamine “certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump.”

The Independent has requested comment from Senator Graham’s office.