Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Republican senator Lisa Murkowski has introduced legislation that would formally rename North America’s tallest peak as Denali — defying President Donald Trump’s recent executive order to call it Mount McKinley.

The Alaska mountain was named Mount McKinley in 1896 – the year William McKinley became the nation’s 25th president – even though he had never even visited the state. It was changed to Denali during the Obama administration in 2015 “in recognition of the traditions of Alaska Natives and the strong support of the people of Alaska.”

Murkowski’s bill is backed by fellow Alaskan Republican senator Dan Sullivan, hit back.

“In Alaska, it’s Denali,” Murkowski said in a statement.

The bill requires the mountain be referred to as Denali in maps, documents, and other U.S. records.

“Alaskans from every walk of life have long been advocating for this mountain to be recognized by its true name,” Murkowski said, adding that it was not “a political issue.”

On his first day in office last month, Trump said the decision to recognize the peak as Denali instead of Mount McKinley was “an affront to President McKinley’s life, his achievements and his sacrifice.”

open image in gallery Senator Murkowski want Trump’s switch to Mount McKinley switched back ( Getty Images for JDRF )

Murkowski, who voted against confirming Pete Hegseth as defense secretary last month, said that she has long advocated for the mountain to officially be called Denali.

Alaska had a longstanding request for the mountain to be renamed Denali from McKinley, but had faced opposition from Ohio lawmakers for years.

Murkowski and Sullivan earlier in 2015 introduced legislation calling for the mountain to be designated Denali.

During Trump's first term, the senators pushed back when Trump brought up the idea of having the peak's name revert to Mount McKinley.

Earlier this month, the Alaska Legislature passed a resolution urging the Trump administration to reverse course and keep the name Denali.

It’s not the first time Murkowski has gone against the president during his second term. She also came out in opposition to Trump's plot to acquire Greenland, and said the territory “is not for sale.”